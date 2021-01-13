Texas woman who bragged of tearing down doors to Pelosi’s office arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) – KOSA TV has learned the FBI has arrested Midland resident Jenny Cudd after rioting at the Capitol last Wednesday.

After the riot, Cudd posted about it on her Facebook page, bragging that “we” tore down the doors to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

She later backed that statement up, saying that she was referring to the group as a whole.

She claimed she didn’t vandalize anything in the building.

“Do I think that it was wrong for us to go to the Capitol? Absolutely not. Do I think that it was wrong for me to go through an open door and get inside of the Capitol? No I don’t. I didn’t break any laws, I didn’t do anything unlawful, and I think that’s probably why the FBI and the law enforcement have not contacted me,” said Cudd in an interview with KOSA.

Several times, Cudd told KOSA she was proud of what she did and that she’d do it again.

She also said since the riot she had gotten several death threats at her florist shop, Becky’s Flowers, which is located in Midland.

Plus, she said, hundreds of people had gone online and given the shop bad reviews.

She has since shut down her Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.