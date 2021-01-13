Thieves use stolen truck in unsuccessful attempt to open ATM at local bank

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thieves used a stolen pickup truck early Wednesday in an unsuccessful attempt to break into an ATM outside of a bank in Gatesville.

A passerby reported the attempted break-in at around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday at Bancorp in the 2500 block of State Business Highway 6.

When the witness turned around to get a better look, the would-be thieves ran, police said.

The thieves were able to force the front of the ATM open, but weren’t able to access the cash compartment.

The ignition had been punched in the Ford F-250 they abandoned when they ran and police later determined it had been stolen earlier from a hotel in Gatesville.

Police were reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses Wednesday.

Investigators think the thieves may be linked to similar break-ins in other Central Texas cities.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Gatesville Police Department at (254) 865-2226 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 865-8477.

