Waco: Red kettle donations down, but community can still help Salvation Army

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Salvation Army does a lot of good in Waco and the surrounding areas, and the organization is able to do so much good partially because of the help it gets over the holidays.

However, the red kettle collection was affected by the pandemic, like many other things this year.

The Salvation Army is still finishing up the count, but it looks like the red kettles collected around $160,000.

Major Jim Taylor said the goal was $180,000.

Major Taylor said that shows just how difficult of a year 2020 was. He said maybe fewer people were out shopping in stores, or they had less money to donate.

The Salvation Army does a lot of work year-round, like rental and utility assistance.

Taylor said the organization also runs a homeless shelter, community kitchen, thrift store and church.

Taylor said that money will get the Salvation Army through about two months.

The rest of the time, the organization depends on money from other grants and donations, as well as money from the thrift store, but he expects they will be helping more people than usual again this year.

“We’ll be able to do what we’ve been doing,” Taylor said. “The problem is there’s a greater need. The need is not only greater, but its also more widespread.”

Taylor said the community can help them in their mission by continuing to do what they’ve always done: making donations and shopping at the thrift store.

He said monetary donations are especially helpful.

“Some things can’t be donated,” Taylor said.

“You can’t donate to me my utilities, you can’t donate to me my property upkeep and repairs. However, you can donate to the Salvation Army, cash, and then we can use the cash to do the things that can’t be donated.”

Taylor said those other donations, like food, water and items to the thrift store are always appreciated as well. There is more information about how to donate on the Salvation Army’s website.

