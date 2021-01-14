Advertisement

10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 1.16.21-1.17.21

10 Things in Central Texas this weekend
10 Things in Central Texas this weekend(KWTX)
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

On Sunday, Brotherwell Brewing in Waco will be hosting the Eastside Market! Drop by from 12 –5 for vintage clothing finds, food, drinks, art, and good times!

Rev up your weekend at the Bell County Expo Arena as the No Limit Monster Truck and SuperCross event returns to Central Texas!  Don’t miss this chance to see some of the most competitive Monster Trucks and Motocross Racers in the country. Tickets are available for Friday and Saturday night at 7:30pm at the box office.

Head over to the Backyard to catch Tanner Usrey in concert on Saturday night! Pre-order tickets are $10 or $15 at the door—concert starts at 8:30pm and doors open at 6:00!

Calling all brides to be! The Bliss Bridal Bash returns to the Mayborn Convention Center on Sunday from 1-4pm! This event features venders from all over Central Texas to make your dream wedding a reality. Shop venders from wedding dresses, caterers, photographers and more! Doors open at 12:45!

Moon River Ranch invites everyone to ring in the new year with a country twist! Enjoy an afternoon of great food, games, Hay & Safari Rides and much more for their Welcome Back Bash. Entry fee is $10 and the event is Saturday and Sunday from 12-5pm!

A Schnitzel Dinner will be hosted on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the Harker Heights Moose Lodge 2179. The cost is just $8.00 a plate!

Bring your yoga mat to the Fiesta Winery in Bend on Saturday morning for Yoga & Mimosas. From 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. enjoy stretching and some Vitamin D.

A timeless classic is back on the big screen! Enjoy showings of Dirty Dancing at the Beltonian Theatre all weekend! Tickets are available online.

The Coryell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show is live at the Gatesville Civic Center! Admission is free on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Heard about essential oils but do not know where to start? There’s a free workshop to learn how to get started safely Sunday morning at the Hilton in Waco.

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 in Tyler. his red 2014 Mazda 6...
Missing Texas man named in statewide alert found dead
The video shows the moments before a Killeen officer shot and killed Patrick Warren, Sr., and...
‘I told you, don’t use a gun:’ Video shows moments leading up to and following deadly local police shooting
Officers were sent to a home in Gatesville Monday night in response to a domestic violence...
Central Texas sheriff’s son charged with family violence, marijuana possession
Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
Texas woman who bragged of tearing down doors to Pelosi’s office arrested
The chase involving the two men ended after one of the vehicles struck a vehicle parked in the...
Argument at local store escalates; vehicle rammed, shot fired, chase ensues that ends in crash

Latest News

(AP)
COVID-19 in Central Texas county-by-county
(File)
COVID-19 vaccination information
(Gray News/file)
Who’s hiring
(CDC/file)
COVID-19 information, links and resources