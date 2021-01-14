10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 1.16.21-1.17.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

On Sunday, Brotherwell Brewing in Waco will be hosting the Eastside Market! Drop by from 12 –5 for vintage clothing finds, food, drinks, art, and good times!

Rev up your weekend at the Bell County Expo Arena as the No Limit Monster Truck and SuperCross event returns to Central Texas! Don’t miss this chance to see some of the most competitive Monster Trucks and Motocross Racers in the country. Tickets are available for Friday and Saturday night at 7:30pm at the box office.

Head over to the Backyard to catch Tanner Usrey in concert on Saturday night! Pre-order tickets are $10 or $15 at the door—concert starts at 8:30pm and doors open at 6:00!

Calling all brides to be! The Bliss Bridal Bash returns to the Mayborn Convention Center on Sunday from 1-4pm! This event features venders from all over Central Texas to make your dream wedding a reality. Shop venders from wedding dresses, caterers, photographers and more! Doors open at 12:45!

Moon River Ranch invites everyone to ring in the new year with a country twist! Enjoy an afternoon of great food, games, Hay & Safari Rides and much more for their Welcome Back Bash. Entry fee is $10 and the event is Saturday and Sunday from 12-5pm!

A Schnitzel Dinner will be hosted on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the Harker Heights Moose Lodge 2179. The cost is just $8.00 a plate!

Bring your yoga mat to the Fiesta Winery in Bend on Saturday morning for Yoga & Mimosas. From 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. enjoy stretching and some Vitamin D.

A timeless classic is back on the big screen! Enjoy showings of Dirty Dancing at the Beltonian Theatre all weekend! Tickets are available online.

The Coryell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show is live at the Gatesville Civic Center! Admission is free on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Heard about essential oils but do not know where to start? There’s a free workshop to learn how to get started safely Sunday morning at the Hilton in Waco.

