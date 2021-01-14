Advertisement

Abundant Sunshine Continues Before Showers Return Next Week

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We’ve got a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, but abundant sunshine will be seen again going through the day.  We’ll get into the mid 50s by lunchtime with highs around 60° this afternoon.  A weak cold front moves through midday, but we won’t feel the effects of the front until Friday.  No rain will be seen with this front.  We’ll cool to the low 30s Friday morning with highs only in the mid 50s during the afternoon.

A high pressure system will move over the southern portion of the state this weekend, keeping the sunshine with us and allowing temperatures to gradually warm up as we head into next week.  However, another cold front arrives on Tuesday, and the storm system associated with it will bring scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few lingering showers on Thursday.  Highs dip back into the low to mid 50s after that system’s front moves out.

