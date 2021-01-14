Baylor men’s tennis standout returns to settle unfinished business

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s Tennis team went 13-3 last spring before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, they’ll start a new season with a new head coach but plenty of returning members, including one fifth year senior from Germany.

When the 2020 season came to a sudden halt, Constantin Frantzen, a senior at the time was unsure of his future with the program.

“After everything ended in March I was sad and I didn’t know if I would come back to Baylor after that,” said Frantzen.

The NCAA granted spring athletes an extra year of eligibility, and Constantin decided to return.

“I’m just enjoying it every day and I wish I could stay here the rest of my life until my body falls apart,” explained Frantzen.

Constantin will enjoy this year, along with his younger brother Christopher who’s in his second year at Baylor. Both brothers are from Germany.

Constantin took the fall semester off so he’s adjusting to the new normal in Waco.

“I think the biggest difference is that right now in Germany we’re having another lockdown so I wasn’t really allowed to practice that much at home over Christmas. So that’s another thing I’m grateful for is that I can even practice every day on a daily basis,” said Frantzen.

He’s practicing under the direction of Baylor’s new interim head coach Michael Woodson, who took the lead after Brian Boland resigned in July. Coach Woodson started on staff as an assistant during Constantin’s freshman year.

“Coach Mike and me arrived on the same day basically,” said Constantin.

“I remember it was August 16, 2016. I remember it like it was yesterday and he’s come so far I don’t even know where to begin to describe it. I mean thirteen other guys are looking to him for leadership and he’s become such a great role model not just to his brother which is a really special situation but for all the guys on the team and the staff,” said Coach Woodson.

