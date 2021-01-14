Belton: School district creates more opportunities for student input

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - School districts make a lot of decisions that affect students, but they’re not always involved in the process. Belton ISD is hoping to get their students more involved in district decision through a a student council.

Belton ISD is currently accepting applications for a student advisory council.

The council will be an opportunity for students to share their experiences, and the district will use them to help drive changes made in the school.

Arturo Lomeli, executive director of secondary campus leadership, said the advisory council has been in the works for about a year.

Lomeli hopes the council will reflect the student body and have people from different backgrounds who are involved in different activities.

Lomeli said students bring a different perspective, one he doesn’t think is always heard at the district level.

“They really do provide important and valuable feedback,” Lomeli said.

“The question is how often do we set up systems to actively seek out that feedback right, and so there’s no doubt in my mind that what comes of these conversations will be shared throughout the organization and will have a lasting impact on decisions that are being made.”

Lomeli said there will be plenty of different opportunities for the student council to get involved.

Students will meet monthly with the superintendent and other leaders in the district to share their feedback.

The district is looking for students to share their feedback on everything from the grading system to deciding the plan the district develops for Journey of a Graduate, a program to create a collective vision for all BISD students.

“The work is really just getting started,” Lomeli said.

“And we now have to make that those attributes come to life and determine what and how that happens in our schools. And so our students are are part of that right and so often in education I think we don’t provide enough opportunities for our students to drive the discussions and to drive the planning”

The deadline to apply for the student advisory council is Friday, Jan. 15. The district said there isn’t a firm deadline for how many students will be accepted, since the goal is to make it reflect all students. Students interested in applying can find more information on Belton ISD’s website.

