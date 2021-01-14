Central Texas veteran investigated 6 times for sexual offenses charged with indecency with a child

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – An Army veteran who authorities say was investigated six times during his enlistment for alleged sexual abuse offenses was in the Bell County Jail Thursday, charged with two counts of indecency with a child by contact.

Samuel Neal Kennedy, 46, was arrested Thursday at his home in Belton.

He was booked into the Bell County Jail at around 2:05 p.m. Thursday.

A $175,000 bond was recommended, but online records late Thursday afternoon did not show his bond had been set.

Kennedy retired from the Army on Dec. 1, 2016 as an E-5, Bell County sheriff’s Lt. Robert Reinhard said in a press release.

Because of his history, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Special Crimes Unit is asking anyone with additional information to call the unit’s office at (254) 933-6769.

