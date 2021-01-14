Advertisement

Copperas Cove launches survey on COVID vaccine interest

The City of Copperas Cove launched an online survey about COVID-19.
By Robyn Geske
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:41 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Copperas Cove announced Wednesday that it needs to know if residents there plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, when available.

They posted an online survey in order to accurately judge the number of vaccine needed in that community.

In a press release, Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young said that although the county doesn’t plan to administer doses themselves, they would like to make sure that they have enough of them to go around, should someone decide to get vaccinated.

You can access the survey by clicking here.

For a map of vaccine providers in your area, click here.

