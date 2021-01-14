Advertisement

Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said she will try to impeach President-elect Joe Biden.

She plans to file articles of impeachment on Jan. 21, Biden’s first full day in office.

Greene made the announcement Wednesday evening on the far-right cable news channel Newsmax TV.

She also wrote on Twitter that she will be filing articles of impeachment against Biden for abuse of power.

Greene won her House seat in November. She is known for espousing bigoted and conspiratorial views, including those promoted by the adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 in Tyler. his red 2014 Mazda 6...
Missing Texas man named in statewide alert found dead
The video shows the moments before a Killeen officer shot and killed Patrick Warren, Sr., and...
‘I told you, don’t use a gun:’ Video shows moments leading up to and following deadly local police shooting
Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
Texas woman who bragged of tearing down doors to Pelosi’s office arrested
Officers were sent to a home in Gatesville Monday night in response to a domestic violence...
Central Texas sheriff’s son charged with family violence, marijuana possession
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime

Latest News

A gastroenterologist, Bornstein was Trump’s personal physician from 1980 to 2017, the New York...
Harold Bornstein, Trump’s former personal physician, dies at age 73
In this Thursday, July 17, 2014, file photo, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, holds up a white lion...
Report: Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies in Las Vegas
Kyle Rittenhouse is seen at a bar flashing what appears to be the white power sign. Prosecutors...
Prosecutors seek bond changes after Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly flashed ‘white power’ signs in bar
Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the...
Maryland man turns self in, faces charges in Capitol breach