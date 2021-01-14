Advertisement

Man photographed with Confederate flag inside US Capitol arrested

CBS NEWS
CBS NEWS(CBS)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
(AP) - Prosecutors say a Delaware man photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag during a deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol has been arrested after authorities used the image to help identify him.

Federal prosecutors say Kevin Seefried, who was seen carrying the flag, was arrested in Delaware along with his son Hunter Seefried.

Prosecutors say both entered the Senate building through a broken window.

They were charged with unlawfully entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and degradation of government property.

Court documents say the men were identified after the FBI was told by a coworker of Hunter Seefried’s that he had bragged about being in the Capitol with his father.

No one answered the phone Thursday afternoon at a number listed for them.

