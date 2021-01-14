Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card for January 14, 2021

By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - With a new year, the majority of restaurants up for review are passing with flying colors, but some businesses, especially gas station convenience stores, are struggling.

The Circle K at 6312 North Interstate Highway 35 in Lacy Lakeview got a 92 on a recent inspection.

Inspectors found hot dog wieners that weren’t kept at the right temperature and had to be thrown out and the store’s entire deli had to be closed.

According to the report, the floors were in bad condition and needed to be fixed or replaced.

The store has to go through a re-inspection. Coach’s Bar-B-Que at 925 West McGregor Dr. in McGregor got a 93 on recent inspection.

Some of the workers weren’t certified to handle food.

Also, according to the report, there were toxic substances stored improperly.

A container of what inspectors think was oven cleaner didn’t have a label on it.

Schlotzsky’s at 2668 South 31st St. in Temple got a 94 on a recent inspection.

The ice chute and soda spigot had buildup of mold and mildew and needed to be cleaned as did the vents, ceiling tiles, and the buildup on the Baker’s rack. This week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Pit Stop BBQ at 502 South 1st St. in Temple.

The inspector wrote the words “looks good” on the report.

According to Google, it’s only open for takeout, presumably because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But you can still call in an order of Bar-B-Q brisket, sausage, or pulled pork.

If you want to go beyond BBQ, chicken, shrimp, or combination fried rice and YakiSoba noodles could be an interesting choice.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 in Tyler. his red 2014 Mazda 6...
Missing Texas man named in statewide alert found dead
The video shows the moments before a Killeen officer shot and killed Patrick Warren, Sr., and...
‘I told you, don’t use a gun:’ Video shows moments leading up to and following deadly local police shooting
Officers were sent to a home in Gatesville Monday night in response to a domestic violence...
Central Texas sheriff’s son charged with family violence, marijuana possession
Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
Texas woman who bragged of tearing down doors to Pelosi’s office arrested
The chase involving the two men ended after one of the vehicles struck a vehicle parked in the...
Argument at local store escalates; vehicle rammed, shot fired, chase ensues that ends in crash

Latest News

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Ramon Cardenas Jr, 64.
Alert issued for missing Texas man
Patrick Warren Sr.
Family attorney of man killed by Killeen police says officer was ‘hostile’ from the start
Hundreds of Central Texas teachers have contracted COVID-19 and several have died, but...
Vaccinating educators should be a priority, Texas teachers group says
David Guel his wife, Lauren, both received the Moderna vaccine at the Waco-McLennan County...
Central Texas teacher who spent 16 days on a ventilator with COVID-19 gets vaccinated
More than 900 Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have now died and more than 600...
Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 900