Restaurant Report Card for January 14, 2021

(KWTX) - With a new year, the majority of restaurants up for review are passing with flying colors, but some businesses, especially gas station convenience stores, are struggling.

The Circle K at 6312 North Interstate Highway 35 in Lacy Lakeview got a 92 on a recent inspection.

Inspectors found hot dog wieners that weren’t kept at the right temperature and had to be thrown out and the store’s entire deli had to be closed.

According to the report, the floors were in bad condition and needed to be fixed or replaced.

The store has to go through a re-inspection. Coach’s Bar-B-Que at 925 West McGregor Dr. in McGregor got a 93 on recent inspection.

Some of the workers weren’t certified to handle food.

Also, according to the report, there were toxic substances stored improperly.

A container of what inspectors think was oven cleaner didn’t have a label on it.

Schlotzsky’s at 2668 South 31st St. in Temple got a 94 on a recent inspection.

The ice chute and soda spigot had buildup of mold and mildew and needed to be cleaned as did the vents, ceiling tiles, and the buildup on the Baker’s rack. This week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Pit Stop BBQ at 502 South 1st St. in Temple.

The inspector wrote the words “looks good” on the report.

According to Google, it’s only open for takeout, presumably because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But you can still call in an order of Bar-B-Q brisket, sausage, or pulled pork.

If you want to go beyond BBQ, chicken, shrimp, or combination fried rice and YakiSoba noodles could be an interesting choice.

