Advertisement

School districts brace for cuts amid tight state budget

By Matt Zdun
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The news that the state is nearly $1 billion in the red heading into the legislative session has some school districts worried.

“I think that there were specific things that were invested in in House Bill 3 that are really important like college, career and military readiness, seeing how those come to fruition is going to be really important to us,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said.

“When you bring up that we’re a billion dollars short in the projected budget for the next year, obviously that’s concerning to me as a superintendent because I do think there were good investments that were made,” he said.

Smith told KWTX that he would like to see more flexibility in how districts can spend the money previously set aside by state lawmakers.

He brought up one program in particular, the Teacher Incentive Allotment.

That program, part of House Bill 3, gives raises to certain teachers whose students meet minimum STAAR Test scores.

“We’d like to have more flexibility in the era of a pandemic to be able to actually focus that money on kids and teachers rather than going through some hoops where we have to create a funding mechanism for teachers who meet specific STAAR scores,” Smith said.

Rather than investing in the Teacher Incentive Allotment, Smith said it could be more beneficial to invest in teacher readiness and other student outcomes.

However, he noted that the district is still gathering input from teachers and the community.

“We’re just at the exploration phase and our goal is to include teacher voices in this,” Smith said.

Other schools, like Harmony Science Academy in Waco have already begun giving teachers raises through this incentive allotment.

Harmony Public Schools did not immediately respond to KWTX’s request for comment.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 in Tyler. his red 2014 Mazda 6...
Missing Texas man named in statewide alert found dead
The video shows the moments before a Killeen officer shot and killed Patrick Warren, Sr., and...
‘I told you, don’t use a gun:’ Video shows moments leading up to and following deadly local police shooting
Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
Texas woman who bragged of tearing down doors to Pelosi’s office arrested
Officers were sent to a home in Gatesville Monday night in response to a domestic violence...
Central Texas sheriff’s son charged with family violence, marijuana possession
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime

Latest News

The City of Copperas Cove launched an online survey about COVID-19.
Copperas Cove launches survey on COVID vaccine interest
School district budget woes
KWTX Belton ISD Teacher Incentive Allotment
The four members of the jail’s inaugural intern class include Tiresa Cruz, Felicity Dickens,...
Local jail launches internship program to inspire careers in law enforcement
San Saba was one of the last counties in the state in which a resident tested positive for the...
Vaccine slow to arrive in small Central Texas county