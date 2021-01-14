Advertisement

Shot fired at victim during robbery near local Walmart

A robber fired a shot at his victim during a holdup Thursday afternoon near a local Walmart...
A robber fired a shot at his victim during a holdup Thursday afternoon near a local Walmart store. (Photo by Chelsea Edwards/file)(KWTX)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A robber fired a shot at his victim during a holdup Thursday afternoon near the Killeen Walmart store in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.

Officers responded to a report of the shooting at around 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

The male victim wasn’t injured, police said.

He told officers the robber displayed a handgun and fired at him, took property from him, and then fled.

Further details weren’t provided.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 in Tyler. his red 2014 Mazda 6...
Missing Texas man named in statewide alert found dead
The video shows the moments before a Killeen officer shot and killed Patrick Warren, Sr., and...
‘I told you, don’t use a gun:’ Video shows moments leading up to and following deadly local police shooting
Officers were sent to a home in Gatesville Monday night in response to a domestic violence...
Central Texas sheriff’s son charged with family violence, marijuana possession
Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
Texas woman who bragged of tearing down doors to Pelosi’s office arrested
The chase involving the two men ended after one of the vehicles struck a vehicle parked in the...
Argument at local store escalates; vehicle rammed, shot fired, chase ensues that ends in crash

Latest News

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Ramon Cardenas Jr, 64.
Alert issued for missing Texas man
j
Family demands officer be fired, charged after killing man in need of psychiatric help
Patrick Warren Sr.
Family attorney of man killed by Killeen police says officer was ‘hostile’ from the start
Hundreds of Central Texas teachers have contracted COVID-19 and several have died, but...
Vaccinating educators should be a priority, Texas teachers group says
David Guel his wife, Lauren, both received the Moderna vaccine at the Waco-McLennan County...
Central Texas teacher who spent 16 days on a ventilator with COVID-19 gets vaccinated