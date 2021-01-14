Shot fired at victim during robbery near local Walmart
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A robber fired a shot at his victim during a holdup Thursday afternoon near the Killeen Walmart store in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Officers responded to a report of the shooting at around 3:10 p.m. Thursday.
The male victim wasn’t injured, police said.
He told officers the robber displayed a handgun and fired at him, took property from him, and then fled.
Further details weren’t provided.
