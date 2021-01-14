Shot fired at victim during robbery near local Walmart

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A robber fired a shot at his victim during a holdup Thursday afternoon near the Killeen Walmart store in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.

Officers responded to a report of the shooting at around 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

The male victim wasn’t injured, police said.

He told officers the robber displayed a handgun and fired at him, took property from him, and then fled.

Further details weren’t provided.

