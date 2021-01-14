Advertisement

Texas surgeon: ‘post-COVID lungs look worse than any type of terrible smokers lung we’ve ever seen’

Graphic courtesy CBS DFW
Graphic courtesy CBS DFW(CBS NEWS)
By Nicole Nielsen
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBSDFW.COM) – Texas trauma surgeon Dr. Brittany Bankhead-Kendall says it’s a rarity that any of her COVID-19 patients X-rays come back without dense scarring.

In one of her Twitter posts, she says “post-covid lungs look worse than any type of terrible smokers lung we’ve ever seen.”

“Everyone’s just so worried about the mortality thing and that’s terrible and it’s awful. But man, and all the survivors and the people who have tested positive this is, it’s going to be a problem,” Dr. Bankhead-Kendall said.

Like many, she’s treated thousands of patients since March.

Of them, she tells CBS 11 News those who have had COVID-19 symptoms show a severe chest X-ray every time. And those who were asymptomatic show a severe chest X-ray 70 to 80% of the time.

“There are still people who say ‘I’m fine I don’t have any issues’ and you pull up their chest X-ray and they absolutely have a bad chest X-ray,” she said.

Here is a photo of a normal lung, smokers lung and a COVID-19 lung that Dr. Bankhead-Kendall shared with CBS 11 News.

The healthy lungs are clean with black representing the air. In the smokers lung, white lines are indicative of scarring and congestion. While the COVID lung is filled with white.

“You’ll either see a lot of that white dense scarring or you’ll see it throughout the entire lung. And if you’re not feeling problems now the fact that that’s on your chest X-ray It sure is indicative of you possibly having problems later on,” said Dr. Bankhead-Kendall.

She said it’s too early to know the extent of COVID-19′s impact on your body or if the scarring will heal, however she said it’s important that if you’re experiencing shortness of breath after your COVID-19 goes away, stay in touch with your primary care doctor.

Copyright CBS NEWS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 in Tyler. his red 2014 Mazda 6...
Missing Texas man named in statewide alert found dead
The video shows the moments before a Killeen officer shot and killed Patrick Warren, Sr., and...
‘I told you, don’t use a gun:’ Video shows moments leading up to and following deadly local police shooting
Officers were sent to a home in Gatesville Monday night in response to a domestic violence...
Central Texas sheriff’s son charged with family violence, marijuana possession
Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
Texas woman who bragged of tearing down doors to Pelosi’s office arrested
The chase involving the two men ended after one of the vehicles struck a vehicle parked in the...
Argument at local store escalates; vehicle rammed, shot fired, chase ensues that ends in crash

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
The CDC says fewer than 7 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, despite...
Expanded vaccine rollout in US spawns a new set of problems
Hundreds of Central Texas teachers have contracted COVID-19 and several have died, but...
Vaccinating educators should be a priority, Texas teachers group says
More than 900 Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have now died and more than 600...
Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 900