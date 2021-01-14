Advertisement

Texas woman arrested after cocaine worth $1.7 million found during traffic stop

The cocaine the K9 sniffed out has a street value of more than $17 million.
The cocaine the K9 sniffed out has a street value of more than $17 million.(Fayette County Sheriff's Office photos)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LA GRANGE, Texas (KWTX) - A 52-year-old Texas woman was arrested after a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office K9 sniffed out more than 38 pounds of cocaine worth more than $1.7 million during traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 10.

Priscilla Hernandez of Weslaco was facing felony cocaine possession charges, authorities said.

Fayette County narcotics Sgt. Randy Thumann pulled over the Toyota Camry Hernandez was driving at around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday for a traffic violation.

After getting consent to search the car, Thumann and his K9 partner, Kolt, swept the exterior of the vehicle, authorities said, and the dog jumped through the passenger window and alerted on the dashboard area, authorities said.

Thumann and another deputy discovered an aftermarket compartment in the dash inside of which they found bundles of cocaine weighing 17.25 kilograms or just more than 38 pounds with a street value of $1.725 million.

