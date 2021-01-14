Advertisement

Use of force investigation underway after suspect who struggled with officers injured

A use of force investigation is underway after a man suspected of driving while impaired was struck in the leg while he struggled with Temple police officers (Photo by Sam DeLeon/file)(KWTX)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A use of force investigation is underway after a man suspected of driving while impaired was struck in the leg as he struggled with Temple police officers who were trying to get him onto an ambulance gurney.

An officer spotted Temple Fire & Rescue personnel with the man at around 8:30 a.m. Monday at Central Avenue and South General Bruce Drive and stopped to assist, police spokesman Cody Weems said in a press release Wednesday.

The officer was advised the man may have been driving impaired, Weems said, but the suspect resisted as the officer attempted to detain him.

During the ensuing struggle one officer was bitten and another was spat on, Weems said.

“As the subject continued to resist, officers used force in order to gain compliance,” Weems said, and one evidently struck the peroneal nerve on the side of the man’s leg.

“However, this and any other possible use of force used by officers during this incident is still under review,” Weems said.

The man was taken to Scott & White Medical Center “where he continued to resist,” Weems said.

“Police Chief Shawn Reynolds has assured a complete and thorough review of the incident will occur in order to evaluate all of the facts and circumstances of the case,” Weems said.

