Windy End to the Week

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
It’s been a windy day in Central Texas and that’s because we had a cold front blow through today. Behind this front, tomorrow highs drop back down the mid-50s, even with plenty of sunshine. Then, Saturday will be sunny and slightly warmer with highs close to 60 degrees. Over the weekend, another cold front comes!

Our second front is scheduled to arrive on Sunday. This one, too, looks mainly dry with only a minor temperature cool down in its wake. Computer models have backed off on precipitation with this system, but we will keep in a 10% chance for a spotty shower at this time, although most locations will stay dry through this weekend. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Early to mid-next week looks interesting, with a stronger storm system arriving on Tuesday. We’re tracking what is looking like a turn to wetter weather with our next storm. Early indications from our computer models suggest this system could bring widespread rain and maybe even some storms in the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame. Stay tuned for updates!

