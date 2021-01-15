Advertisement

2 local men arrested after vehicle rammed, shot fired, and chase that ended in crash

The chase involving the two men ended after one of the vehicles struck a vehicle parked in the...
The chase involving the two men ended after one of the vehicles struck a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home, and knocked down a utility pole.(City of Mexia photo)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Two men have been arrested after a vehicle was rammed, a shot was fired and a chase ensued that ended in a crash following argument Wednesday morning at a store in Mexia.

Sergio Santoyo, Jr., 20, and Myron Cal Phillips, Jr., 20, both of Mexia, were taken to the Limestone County Jail, Mexia City Manager Eric Garretty said in a press release Friday evening.

Santoyo is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon on a premises that serves alcohol and Phillips was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, he said.

Officers responded at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a disturbance involving two men at Ruby’s Food Mart No. 5 at 407 East Tyler St.

They determined the two men argued, and that the dispute escalated as the two were driving out of the store’s parking lot when one used his vehicle to ram the other’s vehicle, according to a press release.

The man driving the vehicle that was struck fired a shot at the other man’s vehicle, and a chase ensued west on East Tyler Street, which ended in the 400 block of West Tyler Street when one of the vehicles veered off the road, struck a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home, and knocked down a utility pole, leaving the residence without power.

All three vehicles were towed from the scene.

