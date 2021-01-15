Advertisement

Alert issued for missing Texas man

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Ramon Cardenas Jr, 64.(KWTX)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
San Antonio, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert was issued Thursday evening for a missing San Antonio man.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Ramon Cardenas Jr, 64.

Cardenas Jr. was last seen at 06:00 AM, 01/14/2021 on the 2300 block of Cincinnati Ave in San Antonio, TX.

Cardenas Jr. is described as a white male who is 5′ 11″,and weighs 200 lbs.

He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing blue shirt, red and black/red pajama pants.

He also has a Heart Tattoo on right forearm, and a US Marine Corps tattoo on upper right arm.

Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

