Breezy and Cool Today with Warmer Weather Heading Towards Next Week

It’ll be a cold start this morning with temperatures in the low 30′s. Sunshine will be in abundance once again, but breezy north winds will keep chilly in the mid 50s going through this afternoon. A Wind Advisory will go into effect for Central Texas from 9am to 6pm. Wind Gusts will peak at 40-45mph this afternoon. Winds die down heading into Saturday with another cold start around 30°. Lighter winds throughout the day will allow for nicer conditions, with sunshine bringing highs into the upper 50′s.

Highs will make it into the low to mid 60s to end the weekend, with all of us in the mid 60s for MLK Day. Sunshine stays with us during that time, with a few more clouds moving in as we head into the work week. Our next storm system arrives on Tuesday, and the cold front with it will spark showers and storms for most of the day. After the front moves out, that system will still be close to us and this will allow for scattered showers to linger on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs drop into the mid 50′s for Wednesday before getting back to the 60′s next Thursday.

