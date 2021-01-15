Advertisement

Breezy and Cool Today with Warmer Weather Heading Towards Next Week

Wind Advisory 9am to 6pm
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be a cold start this morning with temperatures in the low 30′s.  Sunshine will be in abundance once again, but breezy north winds will keep chilly in the mid 50s going through this afternoon.  A Wind Advisory will go into effect for Central Texas from 9am to 6pm.  Wind Gusts will peak at 40-45mph this afternoon.  Winds die down heading into Saturday with another cold start around 30°.  Lighter winds throughout the day will allow for nicer conditions, with sunshine bringing highs into the upper 50′s.

Highs will make it into the low to mid 60s to end the weekend, with all of us in the mid 60s for MLK Day.  Sunshine stays with us during that time, with a few more clouds moving in as we head into the work week.  Our next storm system arrives on Tuesday, and the cold front with it will spark showers and storms for most of the day.  After the front moves out, that system will still be close to us and this will allow for scattered showers to linger on Wednesday and Thursday.  Highs drop into the mid 50′s for Wednesday before getting back to the 60′s next Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cocaine the K9 sniffed out has a street value of more than $17 million.
Texas woman arrested after cocaine worth $1.7 million found during traffic stop
The video shows the moments before a Killeen officer shot and killed Patrick Warren, Sr., and...
‘I told you, don’t use a gun:’ Video shows moments leading up to and following deadly local police shooting
Graphic courtesy CBS DFW
Texas surgeon: ‘post-COVID lungs look worse than any type of terrible smokers lung we’ve ever seen’
A robber fired a shot at his victim during a holdup Thursday afternoon near a local Walmart...
Shot fired at victim during robbery near local Walmart
Officers were sent to a home in Gatesville Monday night in response to a domestic violence...
Central Texas sheriff’s son charged with family violence, marijuana possession

Latest News

A Wind Advisory Allows For A Breezy and Cool Friday, More Calm Weather This Weekend
fastcast hamilton sign
Windy End to the Week
fastcast hamilton sign
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast
Plants help mitigate climate change. The more carbon dioxide they absorb, the less CO2 remains...
Hot again: 2020 sets yet another global temperature record