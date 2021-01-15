Cameron Yoe will have a new head football coach for 2021

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cameron ISD is searching for a new head football coach and athletic director. The position was posted to the district’s website on Friday morning.

The school is moving away from Tommy Brashear, who led the program for five years. In those five years, the Yoemen 41-19.

Brashear was an assistant at Cameron Yoe before becoming the head football coach.

The Cameron Yoemen were state Champions in 1981, 2012, 2013, and 2014.

The job posting states,” Cameron ISD and the CISD community expect all of our student-athletes, in every sport, to compete annually at the State’s highest levels.”

