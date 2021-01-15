Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 900

(KWTX) - More than 900 Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have now died and 623 new cases of the virus were confirmed Thursday, raising the regional total to 54,969.

New deaths were reported Thursday in Bell, Bosque, Freestone, Hill, Lampasas, McLennan, Mills and Navarro counties.

The virus may have claimed as many as 907 lives in Central Texas, but according to state data Thursday, at least 905 have died including 193 Bell County residents, five more than the local count of 188; 19 Bosque County residents; 39 Coryell County residents, 17 more than the local count of 22; 21 Falls County residents; 28 Freestone County residents; 19 Hamilton County residents; 41 Hill County residents; 17 Lampasas County residents; 28 Leon County residents; 32 Limestone County residents; 329 McLennan County residents, 11 more than the local count of 318; 18 Milam County residents, four more that the local count of 14; 14 Mills County residents; 69 Navarro County residents, two fewer than the local count of 71; 23 Robertson County residents, and 15 San Saba County residents.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 426 deaths on Thursday, raising the statewide total to 31,050.

DSHS didn’t indicate how many of the 426 deaths were new.

The agency says the highest number of new deaths reported on a single day is 278 on July 23, 2020.

DSHS also reported 20,047 additional cases Thursday, raising the statewide total to 1,794,545.

The agency adjusted the total it reported Wednesday after discovering one county over reported its case count by more than 1,400.

Of the total, 363,475 cases were active Thursday and 11,630,778 patients have recovered.

At least 14,052 COVID-19 patients were in Texas hospitals Thursdays, down from 14,106 on Wednesday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 246 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday accounting for about 28% all hospitalizations and filling about 23% of available beds.

At least 185 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 39% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 29% of available beds, well above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Freestone, Leon, Navarro and Robertson counties are also in Trauma Service Areas in which hospitalization rates exceed 15%.

About 15.3 million molecular tests have been administered statewide.

The Lab Test Date positivity rate Thursday was 17.73%, down slight from 17.89% Wednesday.

Experts say a positivity rate of 5% or less indicates the virus is under control.

VACCINATIONS

The total number of doses administered since Dec. 14 in Texas rose to more than 1 million Thursday including 839,115 primary doses and 132,396 secondary doses.

Texas is the first state to reach that milestone, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.

“This is the biggest vaccination effort we have ever undertaken, and it would not be possible without the dedication and tireless efforts of our healthcare workers. We still have a long road ahead of us, but Texans continue to prove that we are up to this challenge,” Abbott said.

At the current pace of 1 million doses a month, however, it would take more than three years to administer two doses to each of the estimated 21,750,000 Texas residents who are 18 older, or about 36 months to administer both doses to 80% of those residents, which some experts say is what may be required to extinguish the virus.

Those now eligible for the vaccine include frontline healthcare workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, residents older than 65 or with chronic medical conditions that put them at increased risk from the virus.

McLennan and Bell counties are among more than two dozen mass vaccination hubs established in Texas in an effort to accelerate delivery of the vaccine.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District continued administering the Moderna vaccine Thursday by appointment only at the Waco Convention Center.

Residents may text the word “vaccine” to 22828 and provide email addresses to receive notification of the next shipment of vaccine.

The City of Waco has activated its Public Information Hotline to allow residents who don’t have access to email or the internet to get the latest updates on testing sites, vaccine availability and other information related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number is (254) 750-5606.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has created an online survey available from Wednesday through Jan. 20 to better understand our community’s interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and common concerns that might impact local vaccination rates.

Copperas Cove has also posted an online survey in order to accurately judge the amount of vaccine needed in the community.

The Bell County Public Health District on Tuesday received its first shipment of about 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and began administering the vaccine starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Killeen Community Center at 2201 East Veterans Memorial Blvd. and at a second site at 220 West Avenue D in Temple. The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The health district already has more than 4,000 on a wait-list for vaccinations. No walk-in patients will be accepted. More information is available on the Bell County Public Health District’s website.

Anyone unable to make an appointment online may call the Bell County COVID-19 vaccination hotline starting Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (254)-933-5203.

The Central Texas VA has scheduled a vaccination clinic this weekend at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center for enrolled veterans who are 75 or older, but appointments are required. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or as long as the vaccine supply lasts at Gold Team, Primary Care at 1901 Veterans Memorial Dr. in Temple. Eligible veterans may make reservations by calling 1-800-423-2111 and pressing #2. Walk-ins will be accepted until 2 p.m. and vaccinated based on availability.

Long wait times are expected, the VA said. Veterans must bring proper ID to verify VA enrollment and schedule the second dose, which will be administered about 21 days after the first.

Now eligible for vaccination are those covered by Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination distribution plan, including frontline healthcare workers and residents and employees of long-term care facilities and those covered by Phase 1B of the plan including residents 65 and older and residents 16 and older with medical conditions that put them at risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the 28 hubs Sunday and said the hub providers will get more than 158,000 doses of vaccine this week.

To date the state has been allocated about 2.1 million doses of vaccine and 1.7 million of them have been shipped.

At least 889,115 residents had received a first dose Wednesday and 132,396 had received a second, a total of more than 1 million doses.

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Thursday showed that 6,761 eligible Bell County residents have been vaccinated and that 1,148 have received the second dose and that 6,403 eligible McLennan County residents have been vaccinated and that 790 have received the second dose.

The dashboard Thursday showed the administration of 504 initial and 14 secondary vaccinations in Bosque County; 1,028 initial and 62 secondary vaccinations in Coryell County; 210 initial and 19 secondary vaccinations in Falls County; 358 initial vaccinations and one secondary vaccination in Freestone County; 1,369 initial vaccinations and one secondary vaccination in Hamilton County; 834 initial vaccinations and 39 secondary vaccinations in Hill County; 272 initial and 34 secondary vaccinations in Lampasas County; 317 initial and four secondary vaccinations in Leon County; 485 initial and 10 secondary vaccinations in Limestone County; 681 initial and 11 secondary vaccinations in Milam County; 248 initial and four secondary vaccinations in Mills County; 974 initial and 29 secondary vaccinations in Navarro County; 371 initial and 12 secondary vaccinations in Robertson County, and 69 initial and two secondary vaccinations in San Saba County.

The Central Texas VA will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center at 1901 Veterans Memorial Dr. in Temple for enrolled veterans who are 75 and older. To make an appointment, veterans must call 1-800-423-2111 and press #2. Walk-ins will be accepted until 2 p.m. and vaccinated based on vaccine availability. Long wait times are expected.

Veterans must bring proper identification with them to verify VA enrollment and schedule their second dose; administered approximately 21 days after the first.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on Dec. 11, may sign up for regular updates on the vaccine on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page, and may contact their primary care providers through www.myhealth.va.gov or by calling 1-800-423-2111.

Coryell Health received 600 doses on Dec. 23, but won’t receive additional vaccine this week and officials aren’t sure when the next shipment will arrive or how many doses it will include.

The first doses were administered to frontline healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers and residents of Coryell Health RehabLiving and Assisted & Independent Living at The Oaks, as well as Hillview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

“In some ways, Coryell Health is lucky to have received the vaccines we have, as sixteen hospitals in Texas have not received any vaccines. Some of those hospitals have been able to benefit by sharing of other hospitals or clinics, but some haven’t any doses for their front line workers,” Dr. Jeff Bates, Coryell Health chief medical officer said.

“We are all at the mercy of the state.”

Residents who want to be added to the list for the vaccine should call (254) 248-6381.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported three more deaths from the virus Thursday, a Temple man in his 90s, a Temple man in his 70s, and a Killeen woman in her 50s, raising the virus’ toll in the county to 188.

State data showed 193 deaths.

The health district also reported 209 additional confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, 85 of them new, raising the total to 16,247.

Of that number, 2,876 cases were active Thursday and 18,371 patients have recovered.

The county’s incidence rate dropped Thursday to 792.5 per 100,000 residents, health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.

“We have a long way to go but this is finally moving in the right direction,” she said.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell County, at least 246 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday accounting for about 28% all hospitalizations and filling about 23% of available beds, sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Temple Fire & Rescue will host drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Fire Station No. 4 at 411 Waters Dairy Rd.; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 at Fire Station No. 2 at 1710 East Avenue H.; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 at Fire Station No. 7 at 8420 West Adams Ave.; and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 at Fire Station No. 1 at 210 North 3rd St. Tests are free. Residents may register online or on site. More information is available online.

A temporary drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 19 and Jan. 23 at the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 South WS Young Dr. Online registration is required.

Testing is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in January at Nolanville’s Central Fire Station at 84 North Main St. Registration is not required.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Thursday showed a cumulative total of 199 cases since Aug. 1 and nine current active cases. The school’s spring semester started Monday.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Thursday reported one active case involving a student and 24 positive tests for the virus since March, 18 involving students. All students must complete online training on safe practices before returning for the spring semester, which starts on Monday.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed more than 1,100 cases since March 16, 504 involving students and 616 staff, and 33 involving students and 31 involving staff in the past seven days. The dashboard showed one active case Thursday involving a student at Alice Douse Elementary; one involving an employee at Bellaire Elementary; one involving an employee at Brookhaven Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Cedar Valley Elementary; one involving an employee at Clear Creek Elementary; two involving students at Clifton Park Elementary; two involving employees at Harker Heights Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Haynes Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Iduma Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Ira Cross Elementary; one involving an employee at Meadows Elementary; one involving a student at Mountain View Elementary; one involving a student at Peebles Elementary; one involving a student at Reeces Creek Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Richard E. Cavazos Elementary; one involving an employee at Saegert Elementary; one involving a student at Skipcha Elementary; four involving students and two involving employees at Trimmier Elementary; two involving employees at Willow Springs Elementary; one involving a student at Audie Murphy Middle School; two involving students at Eastern Hills Middle School; one involving a student at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; one involving a student at Palo Alto Middle School; one involving a student at Smith Middle School; two involving students at Union Grove Middle School; three involving students and two involving employees at Ellison High School; one involving an employee at Gateway High School; three involving students and two involving employees at Harker Heights High School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Killeen High School; one involving a student at Pathways, and 10 involving Transportation Department employees.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed two cases at Temple High School, two at Bonham Middle School, one at Raye-Allen Elementary, and one at Meredith-Dunbar Elementary.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed one case at Belton Early Childhood School; two at Chisholm Trail Elementary; one at High Point Elementary; six at Lakewood Elementary; two at Miller Heights Elementary; two at Pirtle Elementary; two at Southwest Elementary; three at Sparta Elementary; two at Tarver Elementary; four at Belton Middle School; six at Lake Belton Middle School; six at North Belton Middle School; eight at South Belton Middle School; eight at Belton High School; seven at Lake Belton High School, and seven at non-campus facilities.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported three additional deaths from the virus Thursday, a 78-year-old man, a 90-year-old woman and an 81-year-old woman, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 318.

State data showed 329 deaths.

The health district also reported 191 more confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, increasing the county’s total to 21,598.

Of the total, 1,258 cases were active Thursday, 20,022 patients have recovered, and 178 residents were hospitalized, 25 of them on ventilators.

Of the 178, 116 are McLennan County residents.

At least 185 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, accounting for about 39% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 29% of available beds, which is well above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The new cases involve nine residents who range in age from 1 to 10; 18 who range in age from 11 to 17; 43 who range in age from 18 to 25; 10 who range in age from 26 to 29; 20 residents in their 30s; 35 in their 40s; 29 in their 50s; 13 in their 60s; seven in their 70s, and seven who are 80 or older.

The City of Waco has activated its Public Information Hotline to allow residents who don’t have access to email or the internet to get the latest updates on testing sites, vaccine availability and other information related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number is (254) 750-5606.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 28 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Harmony Science Academy in Waco shifted to online instruction starting Wednesday and continuing through next Monday after a staff member tested positive for the virus. In-person instruction resumes next Monday.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Thursday showed 222 active cases, up from 182 on Wednesday, including 159 involving students, 31 involving staff, 16 involving faculty and 14 involving contractors. One hundred four positive tests have been administered in the past seven days. A total of 2,117 cases have been confirmed since Aug. 1. Spring classes begin Monday. Students, faculty and staff will be required to test negative for the virus before returning to campus for the spring semester and must undergo weekly COVID-19 testing during the spring term.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Thursday showed 27 active cases, 19 involving students. In the past three weeks, 272 cases have been confirmed, 213 of which involve students. The school’s spring semester started on Monday. The college says it will continue to offer classes in blended-hybrid and online formats.

The Waco ISD dashboard Thursday showed cumulative totals of 209 students, 235 employees, and 10 classified as “other” have been diagnosed with the virus since Sept. 8. The dashboard showed four one active case at Crestview Elementary; one at Kendrick Elementary; four at Cesar Chavez Middle School; one at the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy; one at Tennyson Middle School; six at Waco High School; one at the Wiley Opportunity Center; and three involving employees, both at non-campus facilities.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed one case involving a student and three involving employees at Castleman Creek Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Hewitt Elementary; two involving students and three involving employees at South Bosque Elementary; three involving students at Spring Valley Elementary; five involving students at Woodway Elementary; nine involving students at River Valley Intermediate; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Woodgate Intermediate; two involving students and one involving an employee at Midway Middle School; 14 involving students and one involving an employee at Midway High School, and one involving an employee at a non-campus facility.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Thursday showed one case involving a student at Lorena Primary; two cases at Lorena Elementary, one involving a student; one case involving a student at Lorena Middle School, and two cases involving employees at Lorena High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed no active cases.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed one case at McGregor Primary School; four at McGregor Elementary; three at Isbill Junior High, and none at McGregor High School.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County reported a total of 2,401 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of 83.

Of the total, 417 cases were active, 1,962 patients have recovered, and 22 have died.

State data, which includes Texas prison inmates, showed 4,082 confirmed and 115 probable cases.

Of the total, 3,379 patients have recovered and 39 have died, according to state data.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Coryell County, at least 246 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, accounting for about 28% all hospitalizations and filling almost 23% of available beds.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has advised the county that the TSA’s hospitalization rate is sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Coryell Health continues to offer elective surgeries despite the restrictions because the hospital has “available beds and adequate supplies,” which allows for an exemption under the governor’s orders.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed 16 cases involving students and three involving employees at Cove High School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Crossroads High; five involving students and three involving employees at Cove Junior High; two involving students and one involving an employee at S. C. Lee Junior High; six involving students and two involving employees at Clements Parsons Elementary; two involving students and one involving an employee at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving a student and one involving a student at Hettie Halstead Elementary; one involving a student at House Creek Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Williams/Ledger Elementary; three involving students and three involving employees at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and two involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed 10 cases Gatesville High School, eight involving students; two at Gatesville Junior High, both involving students; five cases at Gatesville Intermediate, four involving students; eight at Gatesville Elementary, four involving students; two cases at Gatesville Primary, both involving students; one involving a transportation employee, and one involving a maintenance employee.

The Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville remained on lockdown Thursday with 103 active cases involving inmates, 14 involving employees, 533 inmates on restriction and 103 inmates in medical isolation.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported four cases involving inmates and 22 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 154 inmates were on medical restriction and five were isolated; 17 cases involving inmates and 17 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville where 365 inmates were restricted and 17 were isolated; 221 cases involving inmates and 68 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 1,345 inmates were medically restricted and 226 were medically isolated; 50 cases involving inmates and 19 involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 50 inmates were isolated, and two cases involving inmates and 18 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 89 inmates were restricted and two were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,226 confirmed cases Thursday, an increase of 22, according to state data, and 63 probable cases.

Of the total, 1,117 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday was reporting 44 cases involving inmates and 22 cases involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 836 inmates were restricted and 44 were isolated, and eight cases involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 36 inmates were restricted.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 1,149 confirmed and 222 probable cases Wednesday.

Of the total, 1,197 patients have recovered.

State data showed 32 deaths.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County Wednesday had 3,005 confirmed cases, an increase of 41, and 1,771 probable cases, according to state data.

Of the total, 3,659 patients have recovered.

Local data showed 71 deaths, an increase of one.

State data showed 69 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 790 confirmed and 174 probable cases of the virus Thursday, according to state data. At least 751 patients have recovered and a 19th resident has died.

Freestone County had 659 confirmed and 315 probable cases of the virus Thursday, according to state data. Of the total, 881 patients have recovered and a 28th resident has died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday was reporting three cases involving inmates and six involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 149 inmates were medically restricted and three were isolated.

Hamilton County had 482 confirmed and 37 probable cases of the virus Thursday, according to state data. At least 453 patients have recovered and 19 have died.

Hill County had 1,951 confirmed and 385 probable cases of the virus Thursday, according to state data. At least 2,100 patients have recovered and a 41st has died. The Hill College dashboard showed three active cases involving students and one involving an employee on the Hill County campus. Spring classes begin on Monday. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Thursday showed one case involving an employee at Hillsboro Intermediate and one involving an employee at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County had 782 confirmed and 99 probable cases of the virus Thursday, according to state data. At least 692 patients have recovered and a 17th resident has died.

Leon County had 637 confirmed and 220 probable cases of the virus Thursday, according to state data. At least 707 patients have recovered and 28 residents have died.

Milam County had 936 confirmed and 641 probable cases of the virus Thursday, according to state data, which showed 1,424 recoveries and 18 deaths.

Mills County had 277 confirmed and 22 probable cases of the virus Thursday according to state data, which showed 245 patients have recovered and a 14th has died.

Robertson County had 777 confirmed and 245 probable cases of the virus Thursday according to state data, which showed 845 patients have recovered and 23 have died. Local data showed 10 deaths.

San Saba County had 371 confirmed and 100 probable cases Thursday, according to state data, which showed at least 399 patients have recovered and 15 have died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday was reporting five cases involving inmates and two involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 47 inmates were restricted and seven were medically isolated.

