City facilities to remain closed through February due to COVID concerns, local official says

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Temple’s city hall, public library, historic post office, Parks and Recreation administration building, Public Works Service Center, Human Resources Department, and Utility Business Office and Municipal Court will remain closed to walk-in traffic through Feb. 28 because of COVID-19 infection rates, City Manage Brynn Myers said Friday.

“Based on current infection rates among our employees and throughout the county as a whole, these facilities will remain closed to walk-in services for the safety of our community,” Myers said.

“We are grateful for the patience and flexibility of our residents as we work to provide exceptional service in a safe and healthy way,” she said.

Services at the facilities remain available online, by phone, by appointment, at curbside or by drive-thru, she said.

City employees who are able to work remotely will continue to do so, the city said.

Essential employees will adhere to safety guidelines including social distancing, regular hand washing and the use of face coverings.

