Family attorney of man killed by Killeen police says officer was ‘hostile’ from the start

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt and the family of Patrick Warren Sr., a man who was killed by a Killeen police officer while suffering a mental health episode, are calling for the officer to be fired from the Killeen Police Department and charged in Warren’s death.

The family and Merritt met with Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Thursday to present their demand to him.

The officer, Reynaldo Contreras, a five-year department veteran, shot and killed Patrick Warren, Sr., 52, after responding at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue in Killeen.

Merritt has represented other families of victims in high-profile police killing cases such as the case of Ahmaud Arbery. Now he represents the Warren family in their quest for justice.

Merritt released a video Wednesday that shows the moments before officer Reynaldo Contreras shot and killed Warren Sr. whom police described as “emotionally distressed,” and the immediate aftermath as a resident repeatedly says, “I told you, don’t use a gun.”

Merritt, however said Warren Sr. also had an interaction with Killeen Police on Saturday-- the day before he was killed.

According to the family, they requested a mental health officer from Killeen police on January 9th. They said Killeen police did send a “resource officer” who was able to calm Warren Sr. down and even take him to the hospital.

In a Facebook Live video moments after the shooting, Warren Sr.’s son, Patrick Warren can be heard recounting the Saturday encounter with the Killeen officer.

“He was just listening to him and talking to him a little bit more,” Warren Jr. said. “He let him know he was a man of God himself and they took him to Advent Medical.”

According to the family, Warren returned home but the next day his psychiatric issues continued.

“Killeen PD was called out a second time was called a second time and asked for a resource officer,” Merritt said. “A mental health resource officer was not sent. Officer Contreras responded instead.”

Merritt said Contreras was hostile from the start and the family declined his services. In the doorbell video released Wednesday, Officer Contreras can be seen walking out of the house seconds after entering. Merritt said it was because the family asked him to leave as they preferred the resource officer dispatched Saturday.

“Mr. Warren was not armed. He was in his home, he was on his lawn. He was within his rights to reject the services of law enforcement after they arrived,” Merritt said. “Their responsibility was simply to leave or send the appropriate personnel to deal with this particular crisis.”

It’s not clear what type of mental health response training Contreras had, if any.

Merritt revealed that he would be filing a civil lawsuit against the Killeen Police Department and its chief Charles Kimble.

The Warren family is demanding the firing and the arrest of the officer, an independent investigation, the release of body and dashboard camera video, and that Officer Contreras be charged in Warren Sr.’s murder.

They are also requesting that a photo of the officer be released so that any other victims of his may come forward.

Thursday, community members led by the Killeen group Brothers Against Community Crime (BACC) held a demonstration outside of the Killeen police headquarters. The group echoed the family’s calls for officer Contreras to be fired.

Texas Rangers are investigating and Contreras is on administrative leave as is normal per Killeen police policy.

This incident is rightfully of great concern to the community,” police Chief Charles Kimble said in a statement Wednesday.

“As Killeen police chief, it is my duty to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted so that all parties, including the public, have the answers they seek. There are many more facts in this case that are not publicly available at this time. I assure you that more information will be made available as soon as appropriate, and I ask for your patience as both investigations proceed.”

Warren’s family has created a GoFundMe account to raise funds for funeral expenses.

Warren, according to the GoFundMe page, had lost his job because of the pandemic and his life insurance policy had recently expired.

