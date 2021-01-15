Franklin Graham says ‘shame’ on 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

(WBTV) - Franklin Graham is not pleased with the 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Graham, the son of the late Rev. Billy Graham and president of Boone-based Samaritan’s Purse, tweeted about the impeachment Thursday calling it a “shame”.

“Shame, shame on the ten Republicans who joined with @SpeakerPelosi & the House Democrats in impeaching President Trump yesterday. After all that he has done for our country, you would turn your back & betray him so quickly? What was done yesterday only further divides our nation,” Graham tweeted.

President Trump became the first American president to be impeached twice. Democrats and 10 Republicans voted to impeach Trump on one charge: “incitement of insurrection.”

The 10 Republicans who joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump included Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking Republican. Every single House Republican voted against Trump’s first impeachment in 2019.

Nine other House Republicans also supported impeachment: Reps. John Katko of New York; Adam Kinzinger of Illinois; Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio; Fred Upton and Peter Meijer of Michigan; Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse of Washington state; Tom Rice of South Carolina; and David Valadao of California.

South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice questioned the president’s actions and what’s being done in the wake of more threats of violence as Inauguration Day nears.

“The fact that he gathered up the crowd and fired them up, and whether his speech or manner to incite I don’t know, I’m not a criminal lawyer,” said Rice in an interview with WMBF News. “But I know this, I know that once the people were inside the Capitol ransacking the place and trying to make their way to the Senate floor and House floor and Vice President Pence was in there in the Senate chamber, President Trump was tweeting that Vice President Pence didn’t have the courage to do what was right, and just angering the crowd.”

I have backed this President through thick and thin for four years. I campaigned for him and voted for him twice. But, this utter failure is inexcusable.https://t.co/SCWylYEER0 — Congressman Tom Rice (@RepTomRice) January 13, 2021

In a previous statement Wednesday afternoon, Rice acknowledged that he had backed Trump during his term, but called his recent actions an “utter failure” and “inexcusable.”

Rice’s vote comes as a surprise to many analysts and fellow lawmakers after he initially objected to the electoral college count and also was among those who supported a lawsuit to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. He was also a vocal critic of last year’s impeachment of President Trump.

Franklin Graham gave the invocation prayer on the final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention. Graham is also the President and CEO of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and the international Christian relief and evangelism organization Samaritan’s Purse.

He is a strong supporter of Trump and in 2018, began selling “Pray for 45” T-shirts.

