Generosity of Central Texans allows young boy to stand tall, walk for first time

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young boy is able to stand tall and walk for the first time in his life, thanks to the generosity of Central Texans who answered the plea of his mother on social media for help to purchase a device that allows him to move independently.

Oliver Hinkley, 6, was born with spina bifida, which affects the nerves that control his leg muscles.

His mom, Brittney, who just moved from Central Texas to New Hampshire for work, launched an online fundraiser a few weeks ago titled “the gift of assisted walking for Christmas!”

In days, friends and even strangers, many from this area, donated the $2,800 needed to purchase the device, called Kidwalk.

It just arrived and Oliver hasn’t slowed down since.

“It’s really changed our lives for the better,” Brittney said.

“We realize how much support and love we have but for strangers to come together and do this for my son. It really means a lot and we just wanted to say thank you to everybody.”

Oliver recorded a heartfelt message in which he repeatedly said ‘thank you’ to those who gave as he strolled around his house, beaming with joy and experiencing life in a new way and from a new perspective.

One of his favorite things to now do, his mom says, is stand tall next to his brothers, Aaden, 13, and Theodore, 4.

“He is at the age now that he is noticing kids his age and even younger are walking,” Brittney said.

“For a 6-year-old who has crawled or used his wheelchair all his life, this is something he is truly grateful for.”

And he’s not alone in his gratitude.

Brittney says there really are no words for her thankfulness.

“For allowing us to give this experience to my son, standing and walking, it more than anyone will ever know,” Brittney said. “Thank you again.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.