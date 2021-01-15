Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi

By David Kenney
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A local truck driver is lucky not to have been injured after someone threw a deer off a bridge onto his semi-truck.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says it happened on I-55 at the Holmes County State Park exit around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

A viewer says she witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it. The deer went all the way into the cab of the truck. The driver was not hurt.

Investigators say those involved are facing multiple charges.

A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.(Source: WLBT, Gray News)

Sgt. Ronnie Shive of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said, “Luckily, had it been a larger animal coming through the cab of the truck, they could’ve been catastrophic, not to mention hurting the driver of the vehicle. But he could’ve lost control of the semi-truck and who knows what could’ve happened. There will be multiple charges placed on these individuals as far as Game and Fish violations, traffic violations.”

The Highway Patrol says the individuals also dropped bricks onto two other vehicles after the deer. Anyone with information on those responsible is asked to contact the Highway Patrol.

