No. 2 Baylor MBB Set For Top-15 Showdown at No. 15 Texas Tech

Jared Butler vs. Kansas.
Jared Butler vs. Kansas.(Baylor University)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (AP) - Second-ranked Baylor tries to move to 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the league when the Bears visit No. 15 Texas Tech (10-3, 3-2) on Saturday.

The Bears were supposed to play No. 13 West Virginia on Tuesday night, but COVID-19 issues within the Mountaineers program forced the game to be postponed - the eighth time coach Scott Drew’s team has had a game cancelled or postponed this season.

Baylor’s game against the Red Raiders, who had a tough matchup with fourth-ranked Texas on Wednesday night, will be followed by a showdown with No. 6 Kansas on Monday night.

