Advertisement

Redistricting to take center stage this legislative session

The Texas Capitol in Austin
The Texas Capitol in Austin(KBTX)
By Matt Zdun
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - State lawmakers are expected to spend a significant portion of the upcoming legislative session thinking about redistricting.

Every 10 years, lawmakers in Austin redraw the political boundaries for state and federal political jurisdictions while city and county officials redraw local political boundaries and school district board lines.

In every redistricting cycle since the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965, courts have forced lawmakers to redraw maps because the original ones disenfranchised certain voters.

This year, for the first time since 1970, Texas does not have to run its maps by the Department of Justice, thanks to a Supreme Court decision in 2013.

This process is known as preclearance.

“Before, the burden was on the state to show that it wasn’t discriminating,” said Joaquin Gonzalez, a staff attorney at the Texas Civil Rights Project.

“But now groups or individuals have to show that the state did discriminate after the fact,” he said.

Redistricting cannot officially start until the results of the 2020 Census count are given to lawmakers.

That will not happen until April because the Census count was delayed by the pandemic and various legal battles with the Trump administration.

A growing number of state lawmakers, like Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, believe the delayed Census results will force a special session.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 in Tyler. his red 2014 Mazda 6...
Missing Texas man named in statewide alert found dead
The video shows the moments before a Killeen officer shot and killed Patrick Warren, Sr., and...
‘I told you, don’t use a gun:’ Video shows moments leading up to and following deadly local police shooting
Officers were sent to a home in Gatesville Monday night in response to a domestic violence...
Central Texas sheriff’s son charged with family violence, marijuana possession
Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
Texas woman who bragged of tearing down doors to Pelosi’s office arrested
The chase involving the two men ended after one of the vehicles struck a vehicle parked in the...
Argument at local store escalates; vehicle rammed, shot fired, chase ensues that ends in crash

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
CBS NEWS
Man photographed with Confederate flag inside US Capitol arrested
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2020 file photo, then-Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison...
Biden taps Jaime Harrison to serve as Democratic chairman
Members of New York's Democratic Congressional delegation, including Tom Suozzi, left, Adriano...
NY congressman tests positive for virus, latest since Capitol breach