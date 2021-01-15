Advertisement

Texas Capitol and Capitol grounds closed amid threat of armed protest

The Texas Capitol and the Capitol grounds will be closed from Saturday through next Wednesday amid the threat of armed protests by “violent extremists.”(KBTX)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Capitol and the Capitol grounds will be closed from Saturday through next Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution” amid the threat of armed protests by “violent extremists,” the Department of Public Safety said Friday evening.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is aware of armed protests planned at the Texas State Capitol this week and violent extremists who may seek to exploit constitutionally protected events to conduct criminal acts,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said.

“As a result, DPS has deployed additional personnel and resources to the Capitol and are working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Austin Police Department to monitor events and enforce the rule of law.”

DPS is encouraging residents to report any suspicious activity they see on the internet or in public to the FBI, police or the DPS at iWatch Texas.

The 2021 Texas legislative session started on Tuesday.

