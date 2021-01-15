Advertisement

Texas woman accused of abusing cancer-stricken son pleads guilty

Shannon Marie Creevey pleaded guilty to one count of bodily injury to a child.
Shannon Marie Creevey pleaded guilty to one count of bodily injury to a child.(Jail photo via KLTV)
By T’Ebonie Tanner
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin woman accused of abusing her cancer-stricken 9-year-old son has pleaded guilty.

Shannon Marie Creevey pleaded guilty to one count of bodily injury to a child, a first-degree felony, to Judge Bob Inselmann during a livestream court hearing.

The charge comes with a 30-year sentence, of which Creevey must serve at least half before she becomes eligible for parole.

Creevey has 464 days of credit toward her sentence, which Judge Inselmann accepted per the terms of the plea agreement.

Additionally, Creevey also waived spousal privilege, meaning she can now testify against her child’s father, Thomas Mayhew, who also was indicted for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury/mental damage and two counts of injury to a child - bodily injury.

Mayhew does not currently have a scheduled court date.

Creevey and Mayhew were arrested in October 2019.

Police began investigating in July 2019 after their child was found unresponsive at his home.

The child was described as having injuries to the head and face, bleeding from the nose, a possible collarbone fracture, bruising to the lower abdomen and a possible left ankle fracture.

