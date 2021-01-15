US Dept. of Justice details child pornography charges against Texas dentist

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock dentist has been charged with child pornography crimes, announced acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

Jason Paul White, 41, was charged via criminal complaint Wednesday with receipt and distribution of child pornography. He was arrested at his business in Lubbock on Thursday and made his initial appearance in federal court today before Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant.

“The horrific nature of Mr. White’s crimes is only compounded by the fact that he leveraged his position of trust to target the most vulnerable,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. “Our office will continue to hunt down and prosecute these despicable individuals who exploit minors for sexual gratification and use technology to further victimize our children.”

“It is the FBI’s role to identify the child victims of individuals that choose to prey upon those who are unable to articulate abusive behavior,” said Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. “We are proud to work with our partners from Lubbock Police Department to investigate these allegations of abuse and to provide appropriate access to victim services and support. If anyone has information about improper or unlawful activities by Mr. White or the production of child pornography they should contact the FBI or their local law enforcement agency.”

In December 2020, the Lubbock Police Department received a tip from two parents that Mr. White had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with their minor children, a federal criminal complaint alleges.

According to the complaint, Mr. White allegedly provided adult sexual devices to three minor males. He requested videos and images of sexually explicit conduct from the minors via text messages and social media applications and received and distributed at least one image of child pornography.

In spring 2020, Mr. White allegedly showed a 13-year-old a video of himself engaged in sexual acts. Mr. White also contacted the 13-year-old by text message and social media to see if he enjoyed the adult sexual device that was given to him.

In summer 2020, Mr. White allegedly requested a nude photo from a 17-year-old minor male while at his house in Lubbock. The minor took a nude photo privately in a bedroom with his cell phone. Mr. White then took the minor’s cell phone and forwarded the image to himself and another individual.

At his ranch in Post, Texas, Mr. White allegedly coerced a 16-year-old minor into partially undressing and showed him a video of a juvenile engaged in sexual acts. Additionally, Mr. White requested videos of the minor using the adult sexual device that he gave the minor as repayment.

If convicted, Mr. White faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

The Lubbock Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Lubbock Resident Agency, and Homeland Security Investigations Lubbock Resident Agency conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Callie Woolam is prosecuting the case.

