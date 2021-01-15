Texas legend Willie Nelson gets COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas legend is showing that getting vaccinated is “Willie” cool.
Central Texas native Willie Nelson, received the COVID-19 vaccine at Family Hospital Services.
“Getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool,” the medical center said in a Facebook post.
“Thank you Willie Nelson for helping Family Hospital Systems slow the spread of COVID-19!”
Nelson is 87 and was eligible to get vaccinated under Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan.
He was born on April 30, 1933 in Abbott.
