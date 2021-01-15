Advertisement

Texas legend Willie Nelson gets COVID-19 vaccine

A famous Texan and country music star is showing that getting vaccinated is “Willie” cool.
A famous Texan and country music star is showing that getting vaccinated is "Willie" cool.
By Katy Mendez
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas legend is showing that getting vaccinated is “Willie” cool.

Central Texas native Willie Nelson, received the COVID-19 vaccine at Family Hospital Services.

“Getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool,” the medical center said in a Facebook post.

“Thank you Willie Nelson for helping Family Hospital Systems slow the spread of COVID-19!”

Posted by Family Hospital Systems on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Nelson is 87 and was eligible to get vaccinated under Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan.

He was born on April 30, 1933 in Abbott.

