Nice Weekend... Not as Windy!!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday was another extremely windy day across Central Texas, with wind gusts over 40 mph in a few locations. Those gusty Northwest winds pushed in some very dry air that will cool off very quickly, and should lead to lows Saturday morning in the the upper 20s and low 30s.

Fortunately the winds will be much lighter over the weekend, ranging around 5-10 mph on both Saturday and Sunday. We will stay rain-free this weekend and likely into Martin Luther King Day as well, but our next weather system is set to arrive by the middle of next week. This will be a slow moving system, so decent rain chances will stick around for the second half of next week.

