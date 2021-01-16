Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Texas baby believed to be in danger

3-month-old Anyla Benjamin (left) and 39-year-old Lashea Benjamin (right)
3-month-old Anyla Benjamin (left) and 39-year-old Lashea Benjamin (right)(Texas Center for the Missing)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for Anyla Benjamin, a 3-month-old girl.

The suspect in the case is Lashea Benjamin, 39, the baby’s mother.

The Texas Center for the Missing reports Benjamin currently has an open arrest warrant for injury to a child under 15.

“Due to her history with injury to a child, there is a belief that the child is in serious and immediate danger,” The National Center for Missing or Exploited Children said when sharing the alert.

If you see Benjamin, call 911 immediately.

