COVID-19 claims four more lives in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed the lives of four more McLennan County residents, the Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Saturday afternoon.

The four deaths include an 87-year-old white male, a 73-year-old Hispanic male, a 84-year-old white male and an 90-year-old white male.

The loss of these four individuals brings the total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 325 in McLennan County.

85 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Saturday.

The county reported 1,193 estimated active cases of the virus Saturday and 20,376 patients which have recovered.

155 patients were hospitalized Saturday and 21 are on ventilators.

