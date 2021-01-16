Advertisement

COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas prison correctional officer

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Officer IV Alfred Jimenez, 71, died early...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Officer IV Alfred Jimenez, 71, died early Friday(TDCJ photo)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) – Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Officer IV Alfred Jimenez, 71, died early Friday at University Medical Center in Lubbock after testing positive for COVID-19 two days before Christmas.

Jimenez, who was assigned to the Formby Unit in Plainview, was admitted on Dec. 29 to Plainview Hospital and was later transferred to the Lubbock hospital.

He had five years of service with the TDCJ.

“He was always trying to instill the values needed to make lives better,” Correctional Institutions Division Director Bobby Lumpkin said.

“Alfred Jimenez work ethic was without compare and he was always focused on making sure that inmates were on task with both counseling and direction. He always had a smile on his face and a kind word to say. He will be greatly missed.”

Jimenez is survived by a niece whom he raised as his own.

Thirty five TDCJ employees diagnosed with the virus have died since the start of the pandemic.

