FBI raids home, arrests Texas realtor allegedly involved in Capitol riot

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan, who was seen in photos and video at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, has been taken into custody, the FBI confirmed Friday afternoon.

The FBI also executed a search warrant at Ryan’s home in Carrollton as they gathered evidence. A CBS 11 News crew was at the scene, where federal agents could be seen entering the home and an authority presence in front of and behind the house.

During an update Friday evening, the FBI said Ryan turned herself in but did not say where.

Ryan, who took a private plane to Washington D.C. on the day of the riot, faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Before her criminal complaint was unsealed in D.C., Ryan told CBS 11 News that she never entered the Capitol building. She posted a picture of her posing outside of the building in front of a broken window with a caption that read, “”Window at the capital (sic). And if the news doesn’t stop lying about us we’re going to come after their studios next.”

However, video evidence shows her inside the building as hundreds stormed their way inside.

She said in a statement to CBS 11 News: “I do not condone the violence that occurred on January 6, 2020 and I am truly heartbroken for the people who lost their lives”

Ryan is the second North Texas resident to be taken into custody for alleged involvement in the Capitol riot. Air Force veteran and Grapevine resident Larry Brock was arrested last week after he was seen inside the Senate Chamber wearing body armor and holding zip ties.

Brock was eventually released from custody on Thursday with conditions after a hearing with a federal judge in Fort Worth.

The FBI also said Friday that a third person from North Texas, Troy Anthony Smocks, was also arrested, but details on his case have yet not been released.

