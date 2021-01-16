Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic to open in McLennan County this week

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is holding a free vaccination clinic, by appointment only, for people who are eligible under Phases 1A and 1B Wednesday and Thursday next week.

The McLennan County Health District has received an allotment of 1,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as part of the of the State’s Vaccination Hub program.

The supply continues to be very limited, but the Health District expects to receive additional shipments of vaccine in the coming weeks and is prepared to host more vaccination clinics to meet community needs.

The vaccination clinic is by appointment only for those in Phases 1A and 1B is scheduled for Wednesday, January 20th and Thursday, January 21st at the Waco Convention Center.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m and walk-ins will not be accepted.

The Health District is providing two registration periods available for this clinic to provide greater community access to registration.

The registration is available on Sunday, January 17th beginning at 1:30 p.m. and on Monday, January 18th beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Those in Phases 1A and 1B can register by phone by calling (254) 750-1890 and online at: https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/waco-covid19.

The call center and online registration portal will close each day after registration slots are full.

For more clinic information visit: www.covidwaco.com.

The Health District provides a reminder that, Phase 1A includes front-line health care workers, first responders, and last responders and Phase 1B includes people 65 and older or people 16 and older with a medical condition that increases risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

For more detail on those eligible in the phases described by the DSHS, visit covidwaco.com.

This clinic will be offering the Moderna vaccine, which is only available for those over the age of 18 years old.

