Hotel chain cancels fundraiser in Florida for Sen. Josh Hawley following US Capitol riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks at the U.S....
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. At least four additional companies that have donated to Hawley have announced they are suspending campaign contributions. The announcements by Cerner Corp. in Kansas City, Ameren Corp. and Edward Jones in St. Louis and the Chicago law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner adds to a growing list of donors who have cut ties to the Missouri Republican senator since the attack on the Capitol last week. (Senate Television via AP File)(AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (KY3) - A hotel chain will no longer hold a fundraising event planned next month in Orlando for Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley.

The fundraiser, first reported by the Orlando Sentinel, was listed by a Hawley-affiliated political committee known as Fighting for Missouri.

The Sentinel reports a flier obtained by attorney Daniel Uhlfelder included this message: “Please join U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley for a fun-filled-family-friendly Orlando weekend event.” According to the Orlando Sentinel, the event costs were $5,000 in contributions for a family, $3,000 for a couple and $1,000 for an individual.

Loews Hotels announced Saturday via Twitter that the fundraiser, originally planned from Feb. 12-15 at Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando, had been canceled. The company said it was “horrified” by recent events at the US Capitol.

On Jan. 6, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, disrupting as Congress worked to certify Electoral College votes over the presidential election. One officer died from injuries in the riot, one woman was fatally shot in the capitol and three others died from medical emergencies.

Prior to the attacks, Hawley was the first U.S. senator to announce his intent to challenge election results certified by the Electoral College. He objected to election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania on the night of Jan. 6, a challenge that went on following the deaths at the Capitol.

Though the objections did not change the outcomes for either state, they delayed certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. More than 12 hours after the House and Senate first began the joint session, Congress officially certified the Electoral College votes.

Hawley stood by his decision to challenge the results, releasing this statement on Jan. 7, one day after the riot:

“I will never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections. That’s my job, and I will keep doing it.”

Concerns were also raised after a photo emerged of Hawley greeting a crowd outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 with a raised fist, though that was taken before the mob stormed the building.

