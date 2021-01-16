Advertisement

Local game wardens use social media to catch illegal hunter

Central Texas game wardens used a Facebook post to track down a university student who illegally killed a white-tailed doe.
By PAUL GATELY
Jan. 16, 2021
KOSSE, Texas (KWTX) - Texas game wardens in Limestone County use a Facebook post to identify and apprehend a university student who illegally killed a white-tailed doe in Kosse.

Someone contacted a Limestone County game warden recently and showed him a picture of a social media post that showed a woman posing with a freshly harvested white-tailed doe.

The warden determined the woman did not have a valid Texas hunting license, and he learned she lived in College Station, a news release issued by the Department of Parks and Wildlife said.

Because the woman is a student at Texas A&M University, the warden reached out to a Brazos County game warden for assistance.

“After a brief interview, the woman admitted to harvesting the white-tailed doe during opening weekend and using her father’s hunting license tag to properly tag her deer.

“The meat was processed and taken to her father’s residence in Montgomery County,” the release says.

A Montgomery County game warden contacted the father and inspected the deer meat.

Multiple charges and warnings were issued, and civil restitution is pending.

