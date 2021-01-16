One of the oldest Central Texans passes away at 108

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ruby Strange, 108, of Waco, passed away on January 12, 2021.

Strange was one of the oldest living Central Texans and a long-time McLennan County Sheriff’s Department employee.

Strange worked for the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department for 44 years. She retired at 88 years-old.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 16, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.

