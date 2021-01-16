Advertisement

One of the oldest Central Texans passes away at 108

Ruby Strange, a long-time sheriff’s office employee, was one of the oldest Central Texans
Ruby Strange
Ruby Strange(KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ruby Strange, 108, of Waco, passed away on January 12, 2021.

Strange was one of the oldest living Central Texans and a long-time McLennan County Sheriff’s Department employee.

Strange worked for the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department for 44 years. She retired at 88 years-old.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 16, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cocaine the K9 sniffed out has a street value of more than $17 million.
Texas woman arrested after cocaine worth $1.7 million found during traffic stop
The video shows the moments before a Killeen officer shot and killed Patrick Warren, Sr., and...
‘I told you, don’t use a gun:’ Video shows moments leading up to and following deadly local police shooting
Graphic courtesy CBS DFW
Texas surgeon: ‘post-COVID lungs look worse than any type of terrible smokers lung we’ve ever seen’
Three of the residents of the home have COVID-19 and weren't able to smell the smoke from the...
3 with COVID-19 owe lives to girl, 17, who smelled smoke from early-morning fire
A robber fired a shot at his victim during a holdup Thursday afternoon near a local Walmart...
Shot fired at victim during robbery near local Walmart

Latest News

Redistricting to take center stage this session
Texas Redistricting
State lawmakers propose hair discrimination ban
Texas legislative session hair discrimination ban
FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
As part of a state program for mental health, Killeen ISD is offering virtual counseling...
Killeen ISD offering state virtual mental health program