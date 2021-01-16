Residents, employees of local nursing home receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Fifty residents of Arbor House Assisted Living in Waco received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Friday, along with the employees of the facility.

Residents and employees should receive the second dose of the vaccine in three weeks.

“I think it will be a big step in controlling the virus and it will give everyone a little freedom too,” Arbor House resident Jim Kemp said.

For Kemp, it’s a shot at getting back the important things in his life.

“My daughter lives here in town and I haven’t been able to visit with her like I had before, so this will give us an opportunity to visit more,” Kemp said.

“My son is in Houston and he can come up now and visit me, so it will be a tremendous relief to have that.”

And, he says, a chance to do some things he used to take for granted.

“I would have been able to get a haircut,” Kemp said.

Arbor House is hoping restrictions can be changed once the residents are fully vaccinated for the sake of everyone’s physical and mental health.

“We were a very vibrant, full of life community with all of our visitors and parties,” Arbor House Executive Director Carrie Pullin said.

“We haven’t been able to have that in the last year. We have seen a decline in our residents as far as social decline, mental decline and cognitive decline. We are all just so excited that today is here.”

Arbor House partnered with CVS and Omnicare to get the vaccine.

“I know that there’s a lot of people in the state and, of course, in the nation that have not gotten their vaccine yet and I know they are anxious for that,” Kemp said.

“I feel very fortunate to get ours now.”

