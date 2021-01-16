Warmer Weather Heading Into Next Week with Good Rain Chances To Follow

It’ll be a pleasant evening across Central Texas, but temperatures do cool off quickly after sunset. We dip to the low to mid 40′s by 10pm, with morning lows in the mid 30′s. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures will be seen throughout the day on Sunday, so be sure to get outside and enjoy it! Highs will make it into the mid 60′s Sunday afternoon. MLK Day will stay warm, but we will have a few more clouds moving through the area.

A large storm system over the western portion of the country on Tuesday will send a cold front our way, allowing for scattered showers most of the day. The front will be gone Wednesday, but that system will still be influencing the area, which will keep the rain here through Thursday. After that we’ll see drier weather heading into next weekend, with highs mostly staying in the 60′s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.