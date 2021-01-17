A Little Warmer To Start This Week Before Some Rainy Days Arrive

It’ll be a chilly start Sunday morning in the mid 30′s, but sunny skies and warmer temperatures will be seen throughout the day. Highs will make it into the mid 60′s Sunday afternoon, so be sure to walk those dogs and enjoy the nice weather! We dip to the mid 30′s again heading into MLK Day, but the warmth will stay with us going through the day with highs in the mid 60′s again. However, we will have a few more clouds moving through the area on Monday.

A large storm system over the western portion of the country on Tuesday will send a cold front our way, allowing for scattered showers most of the day. Temperatures won’t be affected too much by the front, as it doesn’t look to even make it all the way through our area. Highs will still be around 60° even after the front moves out Wednesday. Even though the front will be gone by then, that system will still be influencing the area, which will keep the rain here through Thursday. After that we’ll see drier weather heading into next weekend, with highs mostly staying in the 60′s.

