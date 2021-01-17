Advertisement

Brookshire Grocery Company launches online waitlist for people seeking COVID-19 vaccinations

Brookshire and Super 1 Foods pharmacies establish Texas COVID-19 Vaccine waitlist.
Brookshire and Super 1 Foods pharmacies establish Texas COVID-19 Vaccine waitlist.
By STAFF
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Brookshire and Super 1 Foods pharmacies in Texas have launched a Covid-19 Vaccine waitlist to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to “healthcare workers and residents in Phase 1b, which includes people 65 and older and those with chronic medical conditions, per required state guidelines.”

The grocery store chain says they are one of the first retailers in the state to provide the COVID-19 vaccine and currently has hundreds of names already on the waiting list.

Click here to find more information about the Brookshire Brothers vaccine program and here to find the Brookshire Brothers Texas COVID-19 Vaccine waitlist.

