Delivery of Bell County Pfizer coronavirus vaccine delayed

Belton , Texas (KWTX) - In a statement released Sunday, Bell County Health Officials were notified “that the second shipment of COVID-19 vaccines might not arrive Monday morning as expected. State officials confirmed this morning that they could not guarantee the delivery of the next 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning.”

Bell County officials are now in the process of rescheduling those individuals who had Monday appointments.

Officials can now only assume that “if the vaccines arrive no later than Tuesday, health officials have indicated all those with Monday appointments should be able to still receive their vaccines this week. The rescheduling process is currently underway.”

“Based on all of our prior communications with the State, we expected to receive this week’s shipment of 3,900 Pfizer vaccine doses Monday morning,” Dr. Amanda Chadwell, Director of the Bell County Public Health District said. “However, as we monitor the shipping information, it seems likely that it may not arrive until Tuesday.”

Chadwell says, ““We are learning that we may not be able to depend on these weekly shipments arriving on consistent days or at consistent times,” Chadwell said, “so we are examining ways in which we can schedule vaccination in the future to enable us to better anticipate and adapt to these inconsistencies.”

Additional information for those scheduled Monday, health officials are now contact those individuals to reschedule later in the week.

“While we do not normally accommodate walk-ins at our vaccination centers,” Chadwell said, “we will have all of these ‘Monday’ patients listed for their new days later this week.”

Bell County Health Officials explain hoe rescheduling will work: those with appointments between 9:00 and 10:45 will be asked to go to their scheduled vaccine location sometime on Tuesdays.

Those scheduled to get their shots between 11:00 and 12:45 p.m. are invited to go to their locations on Wednesday.

Appointments between 1:00 and 2:45 p.m. on Monday have been moved to Thursday.

Those between 3:00 and 4:45 p.m. Monday will not be vaccinated on Friday.

Monday appointments between 5:00 and 6:45 p.m.will now be seen on Saturday.

Those with appointments on Monday between 7:00 and 8:45 will have to wait until Sunday, January 25.

Despite this complication, Bell County Judge David Blackburn says that the county’s vaccine distribution has been a success.

For additional information please contact Bell County Health.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.