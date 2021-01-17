Advertisement

Girl Scouts cookie sales go virtual

Photo Courtesy of: Marit &amp; Toomas Hinnosaar / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
Photo Courtesy of: Marit &amp; Toomas Hinnosaar / Flickr / CC BY 2.0(KWQC)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Girl Scouts of Central Texas are selling their infamous cookie in a new way this year, to “bring joy during challenging times.”

They plan to sell the cookies in safe and socially distant ways, including through the organization’s first national delivery services collaboration with Grubhub, including taking contact-free pickup and delivery orders.

“During a challenging time when many Girl Scouts are selling in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe,” Girl Scouts of Central Texas said

The Girl Scout cookie season for GSCTX sales officially start Wednesday, January 20th and runs through February 28th.

They even have a brand new cookie this season, “Toast-Yay!™”, is a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in icing.

The organization also stresses that even though the sales of the GSCTX cookies will be through online services, the proceeds from each and every purchase stay local with the troop and the Central Texas council to provide leadership programming.

In Waco, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app.

This switch provides the local Girl Scouts with hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, track and fulfilling orders, and manage inventory using Grubhub’s back-end technology.

The cookie service through Grubhub is most available in the Waco and Temple areas on weekends 11:00 am – 7:00 pm.

According to the GSCTX, Girls Scouts USA is waiving all fees for the organization to make the new delivery option feasible for sales without reducing troops’ and councils’ proceeds.

You can access orders via contact-free delivery from Grubhub www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts.

The Girl Scouts of Central Texas is 15,000 girls and nearly 11,500 adults who serve 45 Central Texas counties and headquartered in Austin.

