HIGHLIGHTS: Strong finish leads #2 Baylor past #15 Texas Tech

Lubbock, Texas (KWTX) - After a scrappy, physical, and sometimes sloppy game, the Baylor Bears leave Lubbock with a 68-60 win.

Texas Tech is #15 in the latest AP poll, and the Red Raiders were coming off an emotional upset win over #4 Texas just a few days ago.

The Bears shot poorly in the first half, but Baylor played an exceptional final 8 minutes to secure the win.

Davion Mitchell led the Bears with 19 points.

Baylor is the only undefeated team from a Power-5 Conference left, and they sit behind just Gonzaga in the rankings.

The Bears host #6 Kansas at the Ferrell Center Monday.

